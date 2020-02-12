Bowling Green native Wes Durrant joined Bowling Green's NextHome Realty Experts as an agent specializing in commercial and investment properties.
Durrant spent the past eight years in the financial services industry. He attended Middle Tennessee State University, earning a degree in exercise science while a member of the basketball team at MTSU.
Durrant is a Warren Central High School graduate and was a standout basketball player on the 2001 WCHS team that won a regional championship.
