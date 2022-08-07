Last year, mental health therapists reported an increase in the number of children receiving services for school-related anxiety and depression. LifeSkills child and family therapist Londa Stockton believes this to be directly related to the overall uncertainty of the unprecedented times in which we live.
“As adults, we’ve been taking in a lot and adapting to whatever we need to adapt to, whenever and however we need to. While we may not be aware, our kids are like sponges, absorbing everything around them,” Stockton said. “They may overhear our conversations or be exposed to upsetting things on social media.”
Stockton believes that as much as we as a society want to return to normal, our children are hoping to do the same.
“Kids have concerns about being able to stay in school, or having to switch over to virtual school, maybe having to wear masks, or not, really just not knowing what to expect … the sheer uncertainty of it all can sometimes be totally overwhelming,” Stockton said.
“I’d like to ask parents to support positive mental health as kids get back to school this year,” Stockton said. “Explain to your children that all of these big worries they have about what may or may not happen in the upcoming school year are things they truly have no control over.”
Stockton likes parents to work with their children on redirecting their attention to things where they do have control.
“This does several things,” Stockton said. “It breaks everything down into more manageable and attainable components that they can visualize. It eases anxiety and focuses their thoughts on something positive … much better than dwelling on the negative.”
Some examples of things your children can control might include:
- completing their responsibilities.
- saying what they need.
- how much exercise they do.
- the kind of attitude they have.
- getting enough sleep.
- how they behave.
- owning up to their mistakes.
- respecting the personal space of others.
As far as addressing normal back-to-school stressors, Stockton said parents should encourage children to talk about their feelings and share any anxieties or hesitations they might have about the school year. It might be something parents wouldn’t even think about, such as going to class on the first day and wearing an outfit that others think isn’t “cool.”
“Sometimes we, as parents, forget that what may seem like not a big deal to us is a huge deal to them, in the moment,” Stockton said. “For instance, not having friends in their lunch group and worrying about having to sit all alone. Parents can use that example as an opportunity to point out that there will be at least one or two people they will be familiar with. And they are not alone. Other kids are feeling the exact same way and they might be able to use this as an opportunity to make new friends.”
As the school year progresses, it’s important to keep the lines of communication flowing, and the dinner table can be a good place for that.
Stockton recommended being very specific and doing at least once a week check-ins.
Some examples:
- What was the highlight of your day?
- Is there anything you are worried about?
- What do you need for school this week?
- What are you looking forward to this year?
- How can I help you feel better about going back to school?
If your child’s worries and anxieties last more than two weeks, with major changes in behavior, mood or personality, and you want to seek professional help, there are two ways to connect:
1. Contact your school guidance counselor and ask for a referral to a mental health therapist. They can also provide you with a list of local mental health agencies.
2. Contact LifeSkills at 901-5000 and your child will be referred to the therapist assigned to your school.
– Maureen Mahaney coordinates public information for LifeSkills Inc., a nonprofit, behavioral health care corporation that plans for and serves the people of southcentral Kentucky in three main areas: mental health, addiction and developmental disabilities. Her column appears monthly.