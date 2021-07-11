Edmonson County High School class of 1966’s 55-year reunion will be Aug. 21 at 5 p.m. at Edmonson County Public Library. Meat will be furnished. A dessert and side dish would be appreciated. Donations to flower fund would be appreciated. Contact Jeanne Patton @Bank of Edmonson or Ceciliasteen@windstream.net.
Edmonson class of 1966 plans reunion
