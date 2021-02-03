Three environmental law attorneys with Bowling Green’s English, Lucas, Priest & Owsley law firm have been published in a resource book for the American Bar Association.
LaJuana S. Wilcher, Sarah P. Jarboe and Joye Beth Spinks wrote the 22nd chapter of the fifth edition of the book “Environmental Aspects of Real Estate and Commercial Transactions: Acquisition, Development, and Liability Management.”
This book was co-authored as an updated guide to the issues, problems and pitfalls that can arise when real estate, business and environmental law intersect.
The book serves as a resource for lawyers conducting real estate and commercial transactions to inform them about environmental law issues to consider when doing real estate transactions.
Wilcher, Jarboe and Spinks wrote chapter 22: “Wetlands Considerations in Real Estate Transactions.”
The chapter is part of a book of more than 700 pages that is available for purchase on the American Bar Association website.
