Nine attorneys at Bowling Green's English, Lucas, Priest & Owsley law firm are included in "The Best Lawyers in America" 2023 listing.Based on peer review feedback and meticulous vetting, the Best Lawyers' selection process whittles down thousands of nominees to recognize the best lawyers as objectively as possible.The ELPO Law attorneys recognized by Best Lawyers in 2023 are: E. Kenly Ames in the areas of Bet-the-Company Litigation and Commercial Litigation.Buzz English in the areas of Appellate Practice and Commercial Litigation.Charles E. English in the areas of Appellate Practice, Banking and Finance Law, Bet-the-Company Litigation, Commercial Litigation, Corporate Law and Litigation - Trusts and Estates. Michael Owsley in the areas of Education Law and Litigation-Labor and Employment.Park L. Priest in the area of Litigation-Insurance.Murry Raines in the area of Health Care Law.Rebecca Simpson in the categories of Family Law and Family Law Mediation.Michael Vitale in the area of Corporate Law.LaJuana Wilcher in the areas of Environmental Law and Litigation-Environmental.