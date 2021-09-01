The “Best Lawyers in America” publication announced its 2022 listing, and eight attorneys from Bowling Green’s English, Lucas, Priest & Owsley law firm are included.
Based on peer review feedback and meticulous vetting, the selection process whittles down thousands of nominees to recognize the best as objectively as possible.
More than 66,000 lawyers, or about 5% of the country’s total, are included in the new edition.
The ELPO attorneys included in the latest listing are:
- E. Kenly Ames, listed in the commercial litigation category.
- Buzz English, listed in commercial litigation.
- Charles E. English, listed in the areas of appellate practice, banking and finance law, bet-the-company litigation, commercial litigation, corporate law and litigation – trusts and estates.
- Michael Owsley, listed in the area of education law.
- Murry Raines, listed in the area of health care law.
- Rebecca Simpson, listed in the categories of family law and family law mediation.
- Michael Vitale, listed in the area of corporate law.
- LaJuana Wilcher, listed in the areas of environmental law and environmental litigation.