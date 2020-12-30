Eight attorneys at Bowling Green’s English, Lucas, Priest & Owsley law firm have been named Super Lawyers, and one was selected as a Rising Star.
Super Lawyers is a professional recognition organization that recognizes the nation’s top attorneys. Super Lawyers are chosen based on an evaluation of 12 requirements, including verdicts and settlements, experience, certifications and pro bono service.
All attorneys are recognized for their high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. Super Lawyers selections comprise the top 5 percent of attorneys and are made on an annual, state-by-state basis.
The following ELPO Law attorneys have been named as Super Lawyers: Charles E. English (15th consecutive year); Charles E. “Buzz” English Jr. (14th consecutive year); E. Kenly Ames (ninth consecutive year); Kurt W. Maier (12th consecutive year); Michael S. Vitale (second year); Park L. Priest (10th consecutive year); W. Cravens Priest, III (fifth consecutive year); and Robert A. Young (first year).
Sarah P. Jarboe (environmental law) was named to the Rising Stars list for the second time.
The Rising Stars list is made up of the top up-and-coming attorneys under age 40 who have been in practice 10 years or less. Each year, no more than 2.5% of the lawyers in each state receive this honor. Jarboe is the only environmental law attorney in Kentucky to be named to the Rising Star list for both 2020 and 2021.
– More information about the Super Lawyers recognition can be found at the superlawyers.com website.
