Seven attorneys at Bowling Green's English, Lucas, Priest & Owsley law firm have been named 2020 Super Lawyers, and two others have been named Rising Stars.
Super Lawyers is a professional recognition organization that annually awards the nation's top attorneys. Super Lawyers candidates are nominated and chosen based on an evaluation of 12 eligibility requirements, which include verdicts and settlements, experience, certifications and pro bono service. All attorneys are recognized for their high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement and undergo a rigorous selection process. Super Lawyers selections comprise the top 5 percent of attorneys and are made on an annual, state-by-state basis.
ELPO Law attorneys named as 2020 Super Lawyers are Charles E. English for the areas of business litigation, business/corporate and insurance coverage; Charles E. “Buzz” English Jr. for the areas of business litigation, civil litigation (defense) and eminent domain; E. Kenly Ames for business litigation and intellectual property litigation; Kurt W. Maier for personal injury – general and personal injury – products; Michael S. Vitale for business litigation, banking and employment litigation; Park L. Priest for general litigation and civil litigation (defense); and W. Cravens Priest III for workers’ compensation, employment and labor and schools and education.
F. Nathan Vinson and Sarah P. Jarboe were both named to the Rising Stars list for the first time in 2020. The Rising Stars list is comprised of the top up-and-coming attorneys under age 40 who have been in practice 10 years or less. Each year, no more than 2.5 percent of the lawyers in each state receive this honor.
