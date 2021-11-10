Bowling Green’s English, Lucas, Priest & Owsley law firm has been chosen by U.S. News and World Report as one of the publication’s “Best Law Firms” award winners for 2022.
The ELPO firm was selected in the Metropolitan Tier 1 ranking for commercial litigation. General commercial litigation involves such disputes as breach of contract cases, partnership/joint venture disputes and class actions.
The “Best Lawyers” selection methodology is focused on peer review. After collecting nominations from lawyers, clients and marketing teams, U.S. News gathers the feedback of other legal professionals to make its final decision on those most deserving of the honor.