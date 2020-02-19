Bowling Green law firm English, Lucas, Priest & Owsley has announced that ELPO attorney Leah A. Morrison will now offer legal services related to Medicaid planning.
Medicaid planning is a way to protect a person's assets from the threat of long-term care expenses.
Medicaid is a joint federal-state program that offers health coverage to eligible low-income seniors. For Medicaid eligibility for long-term care, an applicant must have limited income and assets along with a functional need for long-term care.
The addition of Medicaid planning legal services complements the special needs planning and administration practice area served by Morrison and ELPO attorney Elizabeth J. McKinney.
– For more information on legal services pertaining to Medicaid planning and special needs planning and administration, visit ELPOLaw.com or call 270-781-6500.
