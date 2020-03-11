Bowling Green's English, Lucas, Priest & Owsley law firm has been invited to join Meritas, a global alliance of independent business law firms.
The affiliation gives ELPO Law access to nearly 7,500 lawyers in 259 markets worldwide. As part of Meritas, ELPO Law can provide clients with business and legal counsel across borders.
“Companies in our market are increasingly doing business internationally; seamless legal representation on a global scale is vital,” said Robert Young, managing partner of ELPO Law. "Through Meritas, we are able to offer our clients in-depth knowledge of cultural and jurisdictional issues in all major markets around the U.S. and world."
“Members join Meritas to help their clients increase efficiencies when navigating global opportunities and challenges,” said Tanna Moore, president and CEO of Meritas. “In-house counsel at companies that are growing globally are under increased pressure to find trusted resources in specific markets that are experienced, cost-effective and able to build strong relationships with them."
ELPO Law made this announcement alongside the McBrayer law firm, which has offices in Lexington and Louisville. ELPO Law and McBrayer are the only Kentucky affiliates for the Meritas legal alliance.
