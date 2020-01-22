Rebecca Simpson of Bowling Green's English, Lucas, Priest & Owsley law firm has been named a fellow of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers. In order to be eligible, each fellow must complete a rigorous selection process that includes interviews, examinations and professional peer and judicial evaluations.
Simpson is a partner with ELPO Law, where she serves as the chair of both the Family Law Group and the Diversity & Inclusion Committee. Simpson focuses her legal career on matters affecting children and families such as adoption, divorce and family mediation.
Simpson is a founding member and the current board president of Southern Kentucky Collaborative Professionals. She also serves on local and statewide mediation committees and helped develop and implement a volunteer mediation project to assist low-income families in Warren Family Court.
Simpson received in 2012 the Gwyneth B. Davis Outstanding Public Service Award from the Bowling Green-Warren County Bar Association. She is a graduate of Western Kentucky University and the University of Louisville Louis D. Brandeis School of Law.
