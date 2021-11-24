Travis Armstrong, chief operating officer for Bowling Green’s English, Lucas, Priest and Owsley law firm, has been appointed to the board of directors of the Association of Legal Administrators.
The ALA provides support to professionals involved in management of law firms, corporate legal departments and government legal agencies. The ALA connects leaders in the legal industry and provides professional development, peer communities, strategic operational solutions and business partner connections.
Armstrong, a graduate of Western Kentucky University, is a past president of the ALA Middle Tennessee Chapter and also previously served as the conference chair for the ALA Annual Conference and Expo in Texas in 2019. He has volunteered with United Way of Southern Kentucky and the Family Enrichment Center. He is a graduate of Leadership Bowling Green.