Regina Jackson, a partner in Bowling Green's English, Lucas, Priest & Owsley law firm, has been announced as the 2022 board of directors chair-elect on the Leadership Kentucky executive committee.
Jackson is in line to succeed 2021 Board Chair Dan Bork, a retired Kentucky Commissioner of Revenue.
She is joined on the 2021 executive committee by two other business leaders with local ties: Logan Aluminum Plant Manager Ken Perdue and Western Kentucky University Senior Director for Corporate and Foundation Relations Ron Wilson.
Leadership Kentucky, created in 1984 as a nonprofit educational organization, brings together a selected group of people that possess a broad variety of leadership abilities, career accomplishments and volunteer activities to gain insight into complex issues facing the state. The Leadership Kentucky Foundation offers four unique programs: Leadership Kentucky, Elevate Kentucky (for young professionals), BRIGHT Kentucky (for Eastern Kentuckians) and New Executives to Kentucky (for senior-level executives who have lived in the state for less than two years).
