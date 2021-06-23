Cravens Priest, an attorney with Bowling Green’s English, Lucas, Priest and Owsley law firm, has been selected to participate in the Leadership Kentucky class of 2021.
Priest is one of 49 emerging business and government leaders from across the state selected for this year’s class and is the only one from Warren County.
Jeff Maxwell, who is employed at Logan Aluminum in Russellville, was also selected for the class.
Leadership Kentucky, which was created in 1984 as a nonprofit educational organization, brings together a select group of people who possess a broad variety of leadership abilities, career accomplishments and volunteer activities to gain insight into complex issues facing the state.
The program consists of seven three-day sessions where participants gather to gain insight on the state and its challenges and opportunities.
The June-through-December program will bring the class across the state: Berea in June, Louisville in July, Hopkinsville/Fort Campbell in August, Somerset in September, Paducah/Eddyville in October, Ashland/Morehead in November and Lexington/Frankfort in December.
The sessions will cover topics ranging from business and economic development, arts and tourism, natural resources and the environment, education, health care and social issues, agriculture and government.