ELPO's Reynolds to lead state association Daily News Nov 23, 2022 The Kentucky Land Title Association has installed Brett Reynolds, an attorney with Bowling Green's English, Lucas, Priest & Owsley firm, as president of its board of directors for 2023.The KYLTA is a trade association representing the land title industry in Kentucky. KYLTA membership includes title insurance agents, real estate attorneys and underwriters doing business in Kentucky. KYLTA provides a comprehensive program of regulatory and legislative advocacy on the state and federal level, educational resources and industry news and information.Reynolds, a partner in the ELPO law firm, is a graduate of Centre College and the University of Kentucky College of Law. – Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdailynews.com.