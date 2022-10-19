...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southern Indiana and central Kentucky.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
LaJuana Wilcher, a partner in Bowling Green's English, Lucas, Priest & Owsley law firm, was in Cleveland this week as an invited guest of U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan at the special recognition of the 50th anniversary of the enactment of the federal Clean Water Act.
The celebration is taking place on the banks of the Cuyahoga River, which infamously caught fire in the 1960s, spurring Congress to pass the CWA to help protect the nation’s waters on Oct. 18, 1972.
In 1989 Wilcher was the first woman to be confirmed by the Senate to be EPA’s assistant administrator for water. She also served as Kentucky’s secretary of environmental and public protection from 2003 through 2006.
