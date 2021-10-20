Attorney LaJuana Wilcher of Bowling Green’s English, Lucas, Priest & Owsley law firm has been named vice chair of public affairs in her role on the board of directors for the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce.
Wilcher is an environmental attorney and partner at the ELPO firm. She has been a trial lawyer and has taught at Vanderbilt University Law School.
The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce represents 3,800 small and large businesses.
Its services include year-round lobbying, communication on business issues and publications and seminars on regulations and policies.