Enterprise Rent-A-Car has brought a new location to Bowling Green specializing in truck rentals. The company held a grand opening April 29 for the 2,000-square-foot building at Russellville Road and Emmett Avenue.
Enterprise said it has seen growth in its truck rental business and will emphasize that at the new location.
“This will be a co-location where you can rent cars or trucks,” said Chris Martin, truck rental manager for the Louisville office of Enterprise. “This will be our first truck location in that market.”
Located on a 1.2-acre lot, the new Enterprise store is the company's third in Bowling Green. The other two, located on Scottsville Road and on U.S. 31-W By-Pass, specialize in car rentals.
