...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southern Indiana and central Kentucky.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
It has barely begun preparing the site for its 3 million-square-foot plant in the Kentucky Transpark, but Japan-based Envision AESC is already earning awards.
The Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce honored 16 businesses with awards last week at the annual Targeted Business Awards banquet.
Envision AESC received the highest honor of the evening, the John B. Holland Business of the Year Award.
In April, Envision AESC, a top electric vehicle battery technology company, announced its $2 billion investment to build the gigafactory. The plant is expected to create 2,000 jobs for the region, producing battery cells and modules to power EVs produced by multiple automotive manufacturers. This project is the largest in history for southcentral Kentucky.
Other awards presented at the event:
• Healthcare Enterprise Awards to Graves Gilbert Clinic, Med Center Health and TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital.
• Newcomer Awards to Element Materials Technology Group, Envision AESC, O-I Glass and Tyson Foods.
• Business Expansion Awards to Android Industries, Bluegrass Supply Chain Services, General Motors Bowling Green Assembly Plant, Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Multi-Color Corporation and Owl’s Head Alloys.
• Business Innovation Awards to Bluegrass Supply Chain Services and O-I Glass.
• Green to Gold Award to Kobe Aluminum Products & Extrusions.
– Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdailynews.com.