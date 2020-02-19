EXIT Experience Realty at 701 Dishman Lane in Bowling Green has added four staff members. Allison Turner, Kelley McGough, Beth Wheeler and Justin Jones have joined the real estate company.
EXIT Realty Corp. International, a full-service real estate franchisor, opened for business in Toronto in 1996 and has expanded across North America.
