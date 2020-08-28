Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON CDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN LOUISVILLE HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR A PORTION OF SOUTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, ALLEN, BARREN, BUTLER, EDMONSON, LOGAN, SIMPSON AND WARREN. * FROM NOON CDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING * RAINFALL FROM THE REMNANTS OF TROPICAL DEPRESSION LAURA WILL BE TORRENTIAL AT TIMES THIS AFTERNOON INTO THIS EVENING. RAINFALL TOTALS UP TO 2.5 INCHES ARE POSSIBLE, AND LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS CANNOT BE RULED OUT. * EXCESSIVE RAINFALL FROM THE REMNANTS OF LAURA WILL LIKELY BRING ISOLATED FLASH FLOODING. RAINFALL RATES OF OF 1 TO 2 INCHES PER HOUR ARE POSSIBLE IN HEAVIER STORMS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&