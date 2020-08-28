Expect showers and storms to develop especially this afternoon as the remnants of Laura arrive. Our greatest threat comes this evening with the risk of flooding, high wind and the possible spin up of a tornado or two. Expect 1-3 inches of rain, tree branches to be down, and power outages. Saturday is looking to be quite soggy as well. Stay safe and, for more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Friday: High 86° / Low 76° PM Showers Likely
Saturday: High 86° / Low 72° Showers Likely
Sunday: High 82°/ Low 64° Mostly Sunny
Monday: High 84° / Low 65° Chance T-Storms
Tuesday: High 81° / Low 70° Showers Likely
