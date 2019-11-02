Mostly sunny skies will be joined by winds out of the northwest today. We’ll warm up this afternoon to the low 50s. Temperatures will rise through the end of the weekend and into early next week, topping out in the low 60s for highs. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Saturday: 51˚/ 28˚ Mostly Sunny
Sunday: 55˚/ 27˚ Mostly Sunny
Monday: 60˚/ 33˚ Mostly Sunny
Tuesday: 62˚ / 40˚ Partly Sunny
Wednesday: 62˚ / 36˚Partly Sunny
