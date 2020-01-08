Thanks to the broad reach of social media, Jules Sandlin now has a much broader headquarters for her fledgling Jules with the Flowers business.
In the flower-arrangement business since 2017, Sandlin had worked out of a back bedroom in her house and relied on weddings and deliveries to make ends meet before landing an opportunity to move into a large storefront location on a main route into downtown Bowling Green.
Jules with the Flowers moved into 802 Broadway Ave. in October, and Sandlin is now working on stocking the 3,000-square-foot space in time for the Valentine’s Day rush. “I’ve been driving past this building forever,” Sandlin said. “I thought it would be a great location. It fell into place so fast and effortlessly.”
The former Cloud 9 Hookah location has plenty of space for Sandlin to display the floral arrangements, plants and gift items she has mostly been hawking on Facebook and Instagram.
“Social media has been my friend,” she said. “I wouldn’t be here without it. I started posting pictures of my floral arrangements, and people seemed to like them.”
A 2011 graduate of Western Kentucky University’s horticulture program, Sandlin worked at the WKU Floral Shop and for a couple of local florists before branching out on her own.
“I gained a lot of knowledge, but I wasn’t able to design very much,” Sandlin said. “I had never made a bride’s bouquet until I did my first wedding. It was beautiful. I posted it on social media and had five brides contact me.”
As Sandlin’s reputation grew, so did her business. “I’ve really been embraced in this town,” she said. “Brides have trusted me to meet them at Spencer’s Coffee or at my house. Last year, I did four weddings in one day. It was pretty insane.”
Still, Sandlin took her time before investing in a storefront location. The closing of the WKU Floral Shop in May 2018 was a tipping point.
“When the WKU Floral Shop closed, it changed a lot of things in this town,” Sandlin said. “It worked in my favor. I wouldn’t have started this if I didn’t know the market was there.”
Now, with part-time help only from her mother and her husband, Sandlin is hoping to tap into that market in a big way, starting with Valentine’s Day.
“Last year, working out of my house, I serviced more than 100 customers for Valentine’s Day,” she said. “I hope this Valentine’s Day far exceeds that.”
Sandlin hopes to carve out a niche for her business by providing some rare house plants and unusual floral arrangements.
“The kind of designs and arrangements I do aren’t cookie cutter,” Sandlin said. “I like to pull in flowers that you might not normally see in Bowling Green. I don’t want it to look like you could’ve got it at a grocery store.”
For now, Sandlin said she wants to keep her shop relatively small. “Starting a business can be expensive,” she said. “But when we have to branch out, we will.”
