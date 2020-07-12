“When this is over, and we’re back in the office, I’m never eating lunch at my desk again. I want to be in the break room with you people!” one of our clients said, referring to her colleagues.
If you find yourself really missing the camaraderie of the office, you’re not alone. Even the introverts on my team are findings themselves longing to actually be with our clients again. Zoom just isn’t the same.
Sure, working from home means no commute and pants are optional, but it can also come with deep loneliness and feeling less connected.
Being a well-connected (remote) team takes an extra layer of intention.
Here are a few best practices to keep you from feeling like a lone wolf:
1. Connect more frequently for shorter durations.
In working from home, our interactions become more formal. They can also become longer. Both of these contribute to exhaustion. In the office, many teams connect casually, touching bases informally for a few minutes. In remote environments, we tend to save every potential question or comment for a long, structured meeting. Combat this by checking in more frequently and for shorter durations. Many teams we work with are doing 15-minute sessions every morning or making a practice of having virtual lunch together to stay connected beyond formal meeting agendas.
2. Zoom beyond your core team.
The office break room, elevator rides, parking decks, etc. gave us opportunities to connect with people outside of our core teams, even just for a few minutes. But without a “reason” for these interactions, connections disappear in remote environments, which can make your organization, and your impact, feel a whole lot smaller. Try connecting with people in your organization whom you haven’t run in to for a while, even if it’s just a morning coffee or a quick hello.
3. Change up your physical environment.
In the office, you work at your desk, in conference rooms, in your boss’ office, in the lunchroom, in the training room, etc. At home, we tend to work in the same place every moment. Change it up. Work from the kitchen instead of the living room, rearrange your furniture a little bit or hang up different art. Even better, take a phone call outside. Varying your physical environment, even if it’s just 10 feet, wakes up both your brain and your heart.
4. Talk about not-work.
“My kid said his first words!” is never going to be a meeting agenda item, but life updates like that are really important factors in helping us feel connected to one another. Not-work talks help us see one another as full human beings beyond the roles we play at work. Just because your meeting is virtual doesn’t mean you have to skip the casual updates at the start or end of a meeting.
I recently did a virtual keynote for a large sales team. Afterward, everyone hung out, catching up. We joked like it was the bar after the meeting (and yes, several people were indulging). The relaxed vibe made everyone feel connected. Check in beyond your action items and keep your friendships alive with your colleagues.
When serendipitous hallway chats and high-fives are gone, we need something to replace them.
You and your team need not succumb to isolation.
Being intentional about staying connected helps you, your boss and your team members experience a more connected, purpose-driven workplace.
– Lisa Earle McLeod is a leadership consultant and the author of several books. For more information on her company, visit McLeodandMore.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.