FHG Clothier: Clothing with a Purpose

Tim Brown has been in the clothing business for more than 30 years, starting when he was in high school. While working in the menswear corporate setting, he felt a “tug” to leave and start his own clothing business with his son, Tyler. Shortly after they started FHG Clothiers, Kacy Clemmons joined Tyler as partners and owners.
Their business mission was based on clothing and personal service with the purpose of building strong relationships. They help men with their clothing needs but also encourage and empower them to effect the next generation of male leaders. FHG knows that confidence can change the way a man lives his life and clothing is a big part of that confidence. FHG is about getting what you want … the right fit … the right fabric … the right details … the right style.
To further their mission, every month a percentage of their gross sales is shared with area nonprofits, choosing causes that are close to their clients’ hearts to help make the community better. They pride themselves on doing the right thing at the right time and if they fail, they do all they can to correct it. They strive daily to conduct their lives and business above reproach. They also offer their MANbox program twice a year and make house/office calls as well as having a brick and mortar store to better serve their clients.