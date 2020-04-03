Although the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center and the Capitol Arts Center are closed due to the coronavirus, the films to be featured in April as part of the Southern Circuit Independent Films will still be streamed online.
The viewings will be at 6:30 p.m. each Monday, and will be followed by a conversation with the filmmakers and questions from viewers.
April 6 – “Life Without Basketball” tells the story of Bilqis Abdul-Qaadir, who broke records and barriers on her way to become the first Division I athlete to play basketball while wearing a hijab. Filmmakers Jon Mercer and Tim O’Donnell will be available for questions, and the showing will be moderated by University of Pikeville associate professor of film and media arts Andrew Reed.
April 13 – “You Gave Me a Song: The Life and Music of Alice Gerrard" follows Gerrard, 84, who performs and teaches music.
April 20 – “Little Miss Westie”, a film by Joy E. Reed, chronicles a year in the life of two transgender siblings as they navigate puberty, a local beauty pageant and transitioning in contemporary society.
April 27 – “Who Will Write Our History” tells the story of Emanuel Ringelblum and the Oyneg Shabes Archive, the secret archive he created and led in the Warsaw ghetto. With 30,000 pages of writing, photographs and posters, the Oyneg Shabes Archive is considered the most important collection of accounts from the Holocaust.
To register for any of the movies, visit bit.ly/348DJ9N.
