First Steps is Kentucky’s response to early intervention. Managed by LifeSkills in the 10-county region, this program assists families with children – from birth to three years of age – who have significant developmental delays or who have been diagnosed with medical conditions that typically result in delays.
“We also work closely with families to ease the transition into a Part B program, such as preschool or Head Start, once the child turns 3 years old,” Program Manager Hope Rice said.
Rice said First Steps offers services in speech therapy, occupational therapy, physical therapy, developmental intervention and nutritional consultation.
Studies have proven that children who participate in early intervention typically experience significant improvements in development and learning.
“These services can make a tremendous difference in the lives of children and families,” Rice said. “They can actually reshape a child’s developmental path. It’s a win/win situation. Children benefit significantly from early intervention and their families benefit by acquiring the tools that allow them to better meet their child’s needs from an early age.”
Early intervention focuses on helping babies and toddlers with motor skills (reaching, holding, rolling, crawling and walking); cognitive functioning (thinking, learning and problem solving); communication (talking, listening and understanding); social skills (interacting with others and playing); and self-help (eating, dressing).
Time is of the essence, especially since the earlier services are started, the greater the positive rewards. Because of this, Rice wanted to spread the word that, even in the midst of a worldwide pandemic, First Steps services are readily available.
“Traditionally, First Steps services take place face-to-face, inside the family’s home,” Rice said. “Things may look a little different than in the past, but we are still providing the same high level of quality services.”
As of March 25, when a state of emergency was declared because of COVID-19, First Steps programs were mandated by the state to utilize telecommunication or tele-intervention as primary forms of service delivery. These services are provided through the internet, using both video and audio features. First Steps professionals, family members and children are all communicating in real time.
A tele-intervention session is used to educate the family in ways to work with the child. The child must be present but does not need to be engaged with the telephone, tablet or laptop screen. The service provider guides and educates the parent and the parent plays and works with the child during the session. Tele-assessments are also conducted using secure video and audio connections.
“A coaching model has always been the First Steps approach to service delivery,” Rice said. “As it turns out, telecommunication is actually an excellent fit for this strategy. It allows the parents, older siblings and other caregivers to be physically performing hands-on, therapeutic, skill-building exercises under the close guidance and direction of First Steps professionals.”
In spite of the many changes caused by the pandemic, this program’s goals and objectives remain much the same.
“We continue to work to build a nurturing and supportive environment while teaching family strategies and providing tools that can be used on a day-to-day basis,” Rice said. “It’s all about continuously and consistently reinforcing targeted skills.”
First Steps is taking referrals. Parents or other community professionals, such as pediatricians, child care workers or social workers, can make a referral by calling the hotline at 270-901-5749 or 1-800-643-6233.
– Maureen Mahaney coordinates public information for LifeSkills Inc., a nonprofit, behavioral health care corporation that plans for and serves the people of southcentral Kentucky in three main areas: mental health, addiction, and developmental disabilities. Her column runs monthly.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.