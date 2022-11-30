...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Logan, Butler,
Grayson, northwestern Warren, southwestern Breckinridge, Ohio and
northwestern Edmonson Counties through 200 AM CST...
At 1254 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Whitesville to near
Hopkinsville. Movement was southeast at 30 mph.
HAZARD...Winds between 40 to 45 mph.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
These storms will remain over mainly rural areas of Grayson,
northwestern Warren, Logan, northwestern Edmonson, Butler, Ohio and
southwestern Breckinridge Counties, including the following
locations... Steff, Mining City, Ralph, Leetown, Rockland, Do Stop,
Neafus, Gilstrap, Sunfish and Duff.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Nashville-based FirstBank, which has locations in Bowling Green and Scottsville, has been named one of the 2022 Best Banks to Work For by American Banker.
American Banker has partnered with Best Companies Group to identify banks that excel at creating positive and supportive workplaces for employees.
FirstBank is the third largest Tennessee-headquartered bank, with 83 full-service branches across Tennessee, Kentucky, Alabama and Georgia, and a national mortgage business with offices across the Southeast.
FirstBank has participated in the Best Banks to Work For program three times and has been recognized all three years. This year 90 banks earned a spot in the ranking based on anonymous employee surveys and a thorough review of the benefits and perks offered by the companies.