Food Lion is adding its “Food Lion To-Go” grocery pick-up service at its 214 L. Rogers Wells Blvd. Glasgow location beginning this week.
Customers can use the Food Lion To-Go website or the Food Lion To-Go app to confirm availability and place orders.
“Expanding this convenient service to additional Food Lion stores is more important than ever,” said Steve Tucker, manager of the Glasgow Food Lion in a news release. “We want to give Glasgow neighbors the option to shop through the channel they prefer, in-store or online, while still ensuring they have access to the freshest groceries at affordable prices.”
