The second annual Kentucky Local Food Systems Summit will bring together the commonwealth’s farm and food community for a day of workshops, networking and conversations Feb. 26 at the University of Kentucky’s Gatton Student Center in Lexington.
Conference speakers will include representatives of the Kentucky Department of Agriculture, the University of Kentucky’s Cooperative Extension Service and Kentucky’s business and agriculture sectors. Attendees will learn about agricultural research, market development, community nutrition and public policy.
The Kentucky Local Food Systems Summit is a cooperative effort between The Food Connection at UK, Lexington’s Bluegrass Farm to Table initiative and the state Department of Agriculture’s Office of Agricultural Marketing, which operates Kentucky Proud, the state’s official agricultural marketing program.
More information about the summit can be found at foodconnection.ca.uky.edu/kentucky-local-food-systems-summit.
