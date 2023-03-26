Former Glasgow mayor and councilman Harold Armstrong doesn’t think he’s grown personally during his 22 years of public service.
Actually, he said, the stress of trying to fight for the right thing for everybody has taken years of his life.
“I didn’t grow, but the city has,” Armstrong said.
That kind of blunt honesty is characteristic of Armstrong. Marlin Witcher, who’s sat on the city council alongside Armstrong for a decade, said that anytime he went to talk to Armstrong, he was very open.
“If you wanted to know where he stood on an issue, it didn’t take you long to figure out,” Witcher said.
Armstrong grew up on a farm in Barren County. At 19, he started a real estate business, HomeTown Realty & Auction.
His passion was economic development; he said that he was known as a “Walmart greeter” because he would take any chance he got to invite industry and residents to make Glasgow their home.
He didn’t always harbor political aspirations.
A few decades after starting his business, though, Armstrong ran into a political hurdle when trying to build a shopping center. At the time, there was no economic development board, so he needed the city council’s support to offer economic incentives to attract businesses to fill the space.
While the mayor was up for it, the city council was a hard no.
“They thought, ‘Well, we’re doing good, we don’t need any extra,’ “ Armstrong recounted. “Nobody on the council at that time thought that was that important, so I just decided I’m going to run for city council because economic development should be a big part of the community.”
In 1996, at 44, Armstrong ran for city council– and won.
While his focus was economic development, Armstrong said he ran to be “a servant of the all the people.” In addition to bringing in new jobs and broadening the tax base, he prioritized treating everyone fairly no matter their community status and giving Glasgow a “facelift.”
Armstrong spent a lot of time in the codes department to achieve the latter goal, he said.
He continued to run his real estate business, which gave him experience that he said taught him how to work with the public to get the job done while being helpful, but not demanding.
“That was a lot of what I learned in the real estate business – being a professional and making sure that you did exactly what should be done and maybe just a little more in some cases,” he said.
Armstrong stayed on the council for 18 years before stepping away in 2014.
He did not seek reelection in 2016 either. Armstrong said he was tired of doing the work while some other members of the council were all talk and no action. He thought that when he left, those members might step up.
“That was a bad mistake,” he said.
Armstrong’s frustration and calls from the community to come back led him to run for mayor in 2018. Again, he won, this time on a promise to renegotiate a new Glasgow Electric Plant Board rate structure.
At the time, an unpopular new structure charged a much higher rate for electricity during the hour of each month when demand was highest.
In May 2021, during Armstrong’s tenure, the rate structure was changed to a fixed customer charge plus a flat per kilowatt hour rate, which lowered electric bills for most residents and businesses.
Witcher said the EPB negotiation was one of Armstrong’s key accomplishments. But it’s not all he did with his political career.
Armstrong helped establish the economic development group that hadn’t existed before he was elected. Instead of going to the Chamber of Commerce, Tourism Commission and other groups separately, the group was a “one-stop shop” that facilitated economic development projects together.
Armstrong said he wanted to see small businesses thrive and the city be more responsive to its residents’ needs.
After all, Glasgow was founded on mom and pop shops, he said, and even if Glasgow can’t go back to a world before big industry, it can still help smaller businesses survive.
During the pandemic, Armstrong implemented the Coronavirus Relief Program, which used CARES Act funds to award grants up to $10,000 to eligible Glasgow small businesses negatively impacted by the pandemic.
“You need to cater to them just as much as you do to the business you brought in here that has 300 employees,” Armstrong said.
When it came to economic development, Armstrong was a “get it done” kind of guy, said Maureen Carpenter, president and CEO of Barren County Economic Authority.
Carpenter said began working with Armstrong in January 2020 to ensure the economic was in a good position when the economy reopened. He actively contributed to industrial project development projects, annexation of property into Glasgow city limits and any other economic development needs, she said.
“You always know when the mayor arrived in a room, there would be a lot of chatter and laughter, he loves to tell stories and share experiences he has had with others,” Carpenter said.
“Harold is very passionate about the community and wants to see it be successful. He is very supportive of the small businesses and would attend each new business opening that he could, welcoming them into the community and offering assistance if ever needed.
Armstrong also led the creation of a wage matrix for city employees that added raises based on how many years employees spent in the position. He said his goal was to give the young people of Glasgow a ladder to climb.
“What that did was instead of being a job, it could make it a career,” he said.
Armstrong feels like he made a difference in Glasgow, if not himself. However, spending 40 to 60 hours a week being mayor meant putting his real estate business on the back burner. In the past several years, his business’ income has essentially gone to zero, he said.
After leaving political office in 2022 – for good– Armstrong said he’s refocusing on his real estate business – his own economic development.
“I put about 22 or 23 years in the public eye and I did another 20 to 25 behind the scenes, and I was rewarded in seeing those things happen,” he said. “But at my age now, I have an obligation to my family and my business to try to get it back to half of what it was before.”
Armstrong said he’ll still be a sidelines figure, making visits to Frankfort to talk to politicians and promoting the city to anyone who will listen. He encourages the younger generation to take the reins, though.
“If you want things better in Glasgow, then you need to participate. And by all means, when you go to the polls, if you don’t think you have a choice, then you need to run for an office and make it a choice,” he said. “One person can make a difference.”