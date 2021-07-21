Through a $4,500 grant, the T.J. Community Mission Foundation is providing the Women and Newborn Care Department at T.J. Samson Community Hospital with 30 car seats for families in need.
The donation is intended to ensure that every child delivered at T.J. Samson will have a safe car seat.
Valerie Geralds, director of women and newborn care at T.J. Samson, said the hospital typically has two to three families each month who need a car seat.
Established in 2014, the T.J. Community Mission Foundation exists to support the mission of T.J. Regional Health. The foundation supports capital projects, community engagement programs and other projects that aid in accomplishing T.J. Regional Health’s goal of improving the health of residents of southcentral Kentucky.