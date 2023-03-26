Franklin Bank & Trust: Excellence in Hometown Banking with You in Mind

Franklin Bank & Trust Company is “Hometown Banking at its Best Since 1958.” We opened our doors accepting your deposits on Dec. 1, 1958, and we are still here doing what we do best for you! You’ll feel at home when you visit one of our very convenient locations in Franklin or Bowling Green.
Franklin Bank & Trust offers a variety of checking and savings accounts, CDs, IRAs, consumer, commercial and home loans, and internet banking for full financial service. We have many other offerings such as mobile banking, mobile deposit, merchant services, gift cards, safe deposit boxes and more.
At Franklin Bank & Trust, our mission is to provide a superior work environment that promotes a work/life balance, provide exceptional customer service, support the communities we serve with all of our resources and maintain superior compliance in all areas. Our vision is to exhibit excellence in everything we do.
We adhere to certain values as employees of the bank and extend these values to our customers. We are spiritual, believing that God directs our path. We follow the Golden Rule and treat others as we would want to be treated in all activities. We believe in humility and being selfless. We have integrity to do the right thing. We have passion for excellence as well as the drive and desire to make the bank the best it can be.
We have a vision to strive to be the most innovative in products and services. And last, but certainly not least, we believe in service and have a servant’s heart. Member FDIC Equal Housing Lender
Trust Department
The investment professionals at Franklin Bank & Trust Company offer a full range of wealth management services to help you develop a financial strategy that fully addresses your needs and concerns. Whether your priority is preparing for retirement, education planning for your children or determining how to best transition your estate to your heirs, your priorities become ours and we are committed to offering you exceptional service with measurable results. Our goal is to alleviate difficult and complex financial decisions by offering sound, simple and responsible guidance. Not FDIC Insured. Not insured by any federal government agency. May lose value. No bank guarantee. Not a deposit.
“Our goal is to keep serving our community. We are your hometown bank!”