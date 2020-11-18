Family Video is closing its 520 N. Main St. location in Franklin. The store has begun a liquidation, selling movies, games, CBD products, store fixtures and more at a discounted rate. The Franklin store will be officially closed before the end of the year, but Family Video will continue to operate about 250 stores, including one on Westen Street in Bowling Green.
"We are very thankful to have been able to provide entertainment for many family movie nights, and want to thank the people of Franklin and our incredible staff for the many years of support and service," said Keith Hoogland, CEO of Illinois-based Highland Ventures Ltd., the parent company of Family Video.
Family Video has served the Franklin community since 2008. The store will officially close when inventory is sold out.
The last remaining video rental chain in this age of streaming services like Netflix, Family Video closed its location on the U.S. 31-W Bypass in Bowling Green earlier this year, leaving only the Westen Street location.
