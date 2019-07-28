Need 4593
A disabled individual needs a transfer shower bench with a side rail. Call Karen at Medical Center Home Health at 270-745-1475.
Need 4594
A family needs men’s and women’s hygiene items, including nail clippers and razors. Call Twana Parsons at Community Action at 270-782-3162, ext. 179.
Need 4595
A single mother needs a window air conditioner unit. Call Rachel Embry at Alliance Counseling at 270-799-5025.
Need 4596
A family needs four kitchen chairs, child’s dresser, chest of drawers, full- or queen-size bed, recliner or rocking chair and coffee table. Call Mary Moneta-Bell at Centerstone at 270-498-7185.
