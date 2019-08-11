Need 4597
A single mother needs two full- or queen-size mattresses and box springs, sofa, loveseat and/or chair (tan or brown), washer and dryer, three dressers or chests of drawers and a television with stand. Call Kani Osborne at LifeSkills at 270-901-5622.
Need 4598
A single mother needs two dressers or chests of drawers. Call Kani Osborne at LifeSkills at 270-901-5622.
Need 4599
Children in low-income family need ladies’ size 16 jeans comfort fit or relaxed waistband; ladies’ underwear size 8; ladies’ shoes size 9.5; men’s jean’s size 36; boxers size 34/36; men’s shoes size 12; female junior size 3/5 shorts; and ladies shoes size 5.5. Call Becki Miller at Community Action of Southern Kentucky at 270-782-3162, ext. 173.
Need 4600
A single mother of two small children needs a new or gently used area rug that’s 8x11 or close to that size. Call Kani Osborne at LifeSkills at 270-901-5622.
