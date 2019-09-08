Need 4603
A single mother of eight children who recently moved to a house needs a push mower. Call Jenni Basham at Greenwood High School Youth Services Center at 270-904-9065.
Need 4604
A single mother who recently moved out of a shelter needs two dressers or chests of drawers. Call Kani Osborne at LifeSkills at 270-901-5622.
Need 4605
A family needs a twin mattress. Call Greg Withrow at Uspiritus-Centerstone at 270-498-7186.
Need 4606
A disabled female needs a small dresser and a kitchen rack (wood or metal) to store pots and pans. Call Tutie Stanley at LifeSkills at 270-901-5000, ext. 1213.
