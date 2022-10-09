Friend in need Friend in need Oct 9, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A family needs a twin set of bunk beds with Bunkie boards, and a second family needs an electric heater with automatic shutoff. Contact Kani Osborne at LifeSkills at 270-901-5622. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesSugar Shack restaurant opening on Chestnut StreetRestaurateur, baseball coach Rick Kelley diesTalkin' trash: City, social media littered with critics of new serviceRichard 'Rick' Hobson KelleyWade, late BGPD chaplain, was 'community's pastor'Dolly Carter Schneider (Manley)Timothy Glenn NashTroubled Waters: The battle to save Hidden River Cave, once the 'worst polluted cave in the U.S.'Two indicted on human trafficking charges in BGBG man arrested on suspicion of sex offenses, evidence tampering Images Videos State News Former jail officer in Kentucky convicted of unlawful force Coroner: Body of missing Kentucky flood victim found Kentucky Supreme Court oral arguments set in Shelbyville Kentucky Bourbon Trail on pace to set visitations record Investigation of missing child leads to body in storage unit National News Teen, 15, arrested in shooting at amusement park that hurt 3 AP News Summary at 10:48 a.m. EDT Ian leaves scenes of recovery, despair on Florida coast Singer driven from Belarus for speaking out tries to rebuild Telemedicine was made easy during COVID-19. Not any more POLITICAL NEWS Russian analyst set to face trial on charges of lying to FBI Michigan GOP statewide candidates stick to far-right message Noem's balancing act: Big ambitions, South Dakota reelection Boise settles federal gender discrimination lawsuit In her own words: Justice Jackson speaks volumes from bench Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Manage your lists Search Businesses Featured Businesses Mammoth Outdoors Firearms & Archery 4848 Scottsville Rd., Bowling Green, KY 42104 +1(270)904-3486 Website Southern Touch Lawn and Landscapes 1333 Magnolia St, Bowling Green, KY 42104 +1(270)991-0046 Website Stacy Carter, Realtor: Crye-Leike Executive Realty 1278 Campbell Lane, Bowling Green, KY 42104 +1(270)792-6313 Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView