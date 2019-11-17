Need 4616
Single low-income grandmother caring for her grandchild and who recently moved into an apartment is in need of a gently used microwave in working condition, microwave stand, pots and pans.
Please contact Kani Osborne at LifeSkills at 270-901-5622.
Need 4617
Two low-income families in need of the following winter weather clothing items: men’s 3x/4x tops, pants, coat and underwear, men’s XL jacket, shirts and underwear, boys size 9/10 pants, boys size 7/8 shirts, boys size 3 shoes, boys size 14/16 shirts, boys XL pants. Please contact Sara Naslund at Uspiritus at 270-498-7242.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.