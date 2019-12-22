Need 4627
A formerly homeless person who obtained housing needs a washer and dryer, a Crock-Pot and a trash can. Call Carla Young at LifeSkills at 270-935-8088.
Need 4628
A low-income person needs a microwave, vacuum cleaner, Crock-Pot, pot holders, dish cloths, cleaning cloths and a toaster. Call Carla Young at LifeSkills at 270-935-8088.
Need 4629
A formerly homeless female needs boots or shoes size 12 or 13 (adult). Call Carla Young at LifeSkills at 270-935-8088.
Need 4630
A low-income family of nine needs living room furniture (couches or pullout sofa, chairs, etc.) and mattresses of any size. Call Sara Naslund at Centerstone at 270-498-7242.
Need 4631
A low-income family needs bed frames, mattresses and box springs. Call Sara Naslund at Centerstone at 270-498-7242.
Need 4632
A low-income grandmother with custody of grandchild needs twin-size bed frame and mattress. Call Kani Osborne at LifeSkills at 270-901-5622.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.