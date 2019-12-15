Need 4624
Low-income family needs clothing for a 9-year-old (girl’s size 14/16, shoe size 5.5), 6-year-old girl (size 6/6x slim, shoe size 1) and 2-year-old boy (size 3T, shoe size 9 toddler). Call Lindsey Chaffin at Community Action of Southern Kentucky at 270-782-3162, ext. 136.
Need 4625
Low-income family needs a stove and refrigerator. Call Gina Powell at Spartan Youth Service Center at 270-467-7520.
Need 4626
A formerly homeless man who just obtained housing needs a small dresser, couch and microwave.
Contact Sharli Rogers at Room in the Inn Bowling Green at srogersritibg@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.