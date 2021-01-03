Need 4664
A disabled male needs a shower chair. Call Timothy Stockton at Housing Authority of Bowling Green at 270-467-7142.
Need 4665
A single father needs an electric washer/dryer and a double (or larger) bed with frame, mattress and box spring. Call Timothy Stockton at Housing Authority at 270-467-7142.
