Need 4655
A single disabled male moving into his own home needs a television. Call Kani Osborne at LifeSkills at 270-901-5622.
Need 4656
A disabled male needs a working electronic keyboard for therapeutic purposes. Call Kani Osborne at LifeSkills at 270-901-5622.
Need 4657
A single mother needs a twin bed with box springs and mattress. Call Dave Sturgeon at Seven Counties Services at 270-779-4971.
