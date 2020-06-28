Need 4646
A single father with four children needs a couch and a chest of drawers. Call Dave Sturgeon at Seven Counties Services at 270-779-4971.
Need 4647
A single mother with three children needs a dryer. Call Shana Adams at Community Action of Southern Kentucky at 270-590-1926.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.