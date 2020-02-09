...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN
KENTUCKY...
GREEN RIVER AT WOODBURY
GREEN RIVER AT ROCHESTER
AFFECTING THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES IN KENTUCKY...BUTLER...MUHLENBERG...
OHIO...WARREN.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
IF YOU ARE AFFECTED BY THESE CRESTS TAKE ANY NECESSARY ACTIONS.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT
WATER.WEATHER.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=LMK.
&&
THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR
THE GREEN RIVER AT WOODBURY.
* UNTIL LATE TONIGHT.
* AT 5:00 PM SATURDAY THE STAGE WAS 27.8 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 26.0 FEET.
* MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE TO FALL TO BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY
TONIGHT.
* IMPACT...AT 26.0 FEET...KY 403 AT JAMES MCKINNEY BRIDGE FLOODS.
WATER OVERFLOWS LOCK WALL.
&&
