Need 4653
A single mentally disabled female needs new (no used items due to COVID-19 precautions) kitchen items (pots, pans, bakeware, dishes, silverware, towels/dish cloths. Call Kani Osborne at LifeSkills at 270-901-5622.
Need 4654
A single mentally disabled male needs a 20- or 24-inch boys’ bicycle in good, working condition. Call Tai-Ann Chumney, case manager with Bluegrass Independent Case Management, at 270-792-2508.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.