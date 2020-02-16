Need 4637
A formerly homeless mother and her two children need three beds (any size), couch, living room chairs, recliner, chest of drawers or dressers and small tables. Call Dave Sturgeon at Centerstone at 270-779-4971.
Need 4638
A formerly homeless man who is disabled needs a small TV, small desk and chest of drawers. Call Susan Rich at LifeSkills at 270-901-5000, ext. 1003.
Need 4639
A low-income family needs a twin-size mattress and box springs for a child. Call Karen Manley at Natcher Elementary School Family Resource Center at 270-904-8985.
