Friend in need Jan 23, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Need 4698 A low-income single male needs a bed. Call Becki Miller at Community Action of Southern Kentucky at 270-782-3162. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesCorvette plant workers reject local contractHilltoppers without Williams, Harmon for seasonTerry Allen KirbyKHSAA approves Region 4 realignmentOfficials look at how to address massive tree lossLisa Ann BrowningWarren County grand jury returns indictmentsWarren County grand jury returns indictmentsBG man killed in I-65 crashSchools close doors amid rising virus cases, staff shortage Images Videos State News Kentucky woman featured on ‘Worst Cooks in America’ show Coast along Virginia and the Carolinas gets snow, ice Planned natural gas plants would cost $900M, run 10% of time Omicron wave leaves US food banks scrambling for volunteers Hotel-turned-museum hosted Black people during segregation National News Youth's overdose death renews pleas for Narcan in schools Driver fatally shoots Houston-area deputy before fleeing Once allies, Stormy Daniels and Avenatti face off at trial AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EST Migrants at Hungary border become part of election campaign POLITICAL NEWS Bay St. Louis aims to spruce up Katrina high water markers SC senator to get medical marijuana debate after 7 years South Carolina governor considering plastic recycling bill Taxpayers face overloaded IRS as filing season opens Monday Ohio partisan divide again thwarts 10-year legislative maps Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Daily News Hosted Events The Daily News is a proud host of community enrichment events. Join our Daily News Events mailing list to learn about the next event we are planning. Sign up now. Manage your lists Search Businesses Featured Businesses Hollywood's Grill And Fun Center 100 N Main St, Franklin, KY 42134 +1(270)586-8767 Crocker Farm Winery 5892 Scottsville Rd, Franklin, KY 42134 +1(270)776-2030 Website Hampton Inn 233 Three Springs Rd, Bowling Green, KY 42104 +1(270)842-4100 Website Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Daily News Hosted Events The Daily News is a proud host of community enrichment events. Join our Daily News Events mailing list to learn about the next event we are planning. Sign up now. Manage your lists Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView