Need 4662
A low-income family needs a dresser/chest of drawers, couch and a twin bed (frame, mattress and box spring). Call Dave Sturgeon at Seven Counties Services at 270-779-4971.
Need 4663
A single mother of three who just moved into her own housing needs a couch, living room chair, end tables, three chests of drawers, bedroom furniture for master bedroom and an electric washer/dryer. Call Kani Osborne at LifeSkills at 270-901-5622.
